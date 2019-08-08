Alliancebernstein LP Cut Its Stake in Scholastic (SCHL) by $2.35 Million; Millennium Management Has Raised Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake by $28.43 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 60,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.82M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 70,026 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 06/03/2018 – UNATION and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Partner for event discovery, promotion and ticketing

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 888,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 4.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.95M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 3.17M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Opus Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.08% or 57,056 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 30,623 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 27,599 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cleararc Incorporated holds 11,157 shares. Sageworth stated it has 1,531 shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.08% or 24,368 shares in its portfolio. 36,349 were accumulated by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Macquarie holds 28,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 760,479 are owned by Strs Ohio. Pension Ser has 0.07% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 572,458 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 36,984 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 5,296 shares to 4,421 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 8,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,720 shares, and cut its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank holds 54,900 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.09% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,796 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,546 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 7,055 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 20,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 14,518 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.01% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 9,565 shares. 94,389 are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,921 shares. Zacks Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 42,990 shares. Principal reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 2.81M shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 62,565 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $36.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 12,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

