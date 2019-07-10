Alliancebernstein LP Continues to Hold Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL); Children’s Place (PLCE) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding by $1.37 Million as Shares Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Children’s Place Inc (PLCE) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 14,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 62,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Children’s Place Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.78. About 57,078 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Adj EPS $2.52; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 31,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.18M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $185.3. About 164,744 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 14,245 shares to 134,540 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 174,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,791 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.08% or 17,384 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested in 2,681 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Glenmede Na reported 17,214 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 0.05% or 979 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 62,918 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of The West has 0.26% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 0.21% or 14,995 shares. Central Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.42% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Schroder Mngmt Gp, a Maine-based fund reported 474,467 shares. 1.08M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Argent Tru Co reported 8,753 shares. 3,095 are held by Finemark Bancshares And Tru. Rampart Mngmt Com Llc has 35,570 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Freda Fabrizio sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96 million. The insider Demsey John sold 11,179 shares worth $1.52M. MOSS SARA E also sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36 million was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. 27,207 shares valued at $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 12,011 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Com holds 81,305 shares. Sei Co reported 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 71,332 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 2,571 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 21 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 25,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.09% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Guggenheim Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 3,668 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.14% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 465,379 shares. 294,810 are owned by Daruma Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. 254,806 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% or 436,583 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 3,567 shares.

