Alliancebernstein LP Boosted Wabash Natl (WNC) Holding; Paccar (PCAR) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 53,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,064 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 142,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 241,581 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 28.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,916 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16M, down from 302,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 746,637 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14,283 shares to 101,952 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 66,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.38 million activity. Davila Marco A. sold $506,485 worth of stock or 7,528 shares. $911,781 worth of stock was sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T on Tuesday, February 12. The insider HUBBARD TODD R sold $53,915. ARMSTRONG RONALD E had sold 15,784 shares worth $1.04 million. 10,228 shares were sold by Quinn T. Kyle, worth $671,666 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 13.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $627.06 million for 9.88 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 35,032 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 20,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,913 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.