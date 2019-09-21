Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock Rose While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Decreased Holding by $917,560; 21Vianet Group (VNET) Holding Increased by Dalton Investments Llc

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 263,913 shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc analyzed 31,640 shares as the company's stock rose 2.13% . The hedge fund held 125,306 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 156,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 71,881 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.81M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold AB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.21 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knott David M invested in 50,500 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0% or 102,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 66,468 shares. Oppenheimer Company Inc accumulated 0.03% or 40,951 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard New York has 0.2% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Lpl Fin Lc invested in 0% or 68,688 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,175 shares. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & owns 116,113 shares. Birinyi Associates invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Kistler holds 925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 8,400 shares stake.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 641,167 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $39.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 748,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 20,000 shares to 93,851 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,447 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).