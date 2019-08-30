Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Holding

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $363.92. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 132,983 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply; 24/05/2018 – Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the 2018 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares to 218,444 shares, valued at $24.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.75 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 7,787 shares. Lafayette Invests stated it has 569 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management accumulated 2,495 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company stated it has 2,079 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 9,634 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Llc. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allstate Corp reported 39,051 shares. Ssi Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 1,318 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,088 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & owns 543 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management owns 7,372 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,595 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 65,468 shares to 132,912 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 34,601 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 966,185 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 1,075 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 98,722 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 70,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chemical Bankshares stated it has 15,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Gru stated it has 76,560 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Ri has invested 0.03% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Da Davidson & holds 111,322 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0.08% or 18,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 14,115 shares. Raymond James has 68,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chilton Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 23,335 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Co Il has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.35M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

