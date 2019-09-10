Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Position Lifted by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Holding in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by $24.77 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 186,175 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 165,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 96,884 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Large New York Money Manager AllianceBernstein Is Moving to Nashville

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 282,037 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.10M for 16.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,883 were accumulated by Diversified Trust. Chilton Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 15,171 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 1,055 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 3.87% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 7.98M shares. Enterprise Corporation holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 65,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,151 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 648 were accumulated by Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Avalon Advisors Ltd accumulated 6,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. West Family reported 101,963 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 22,296 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Williams Jones & Associate Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 28,965 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,102 shares.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners: Moody’s Backs Off – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tallgrass Energy: Take-Private Bid Highlights Continued Private Equity Interest In Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Buckeye Partners Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 3.60 million shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $59.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). 250 are held by Hilton Management Limited Liability. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 10,468 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blue holds 36,324 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1,952 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Duncker Streett & invested in 0.1% or 15,465 shares. Barnett & reported 750 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Captrust Financial invested in 1,658 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,137 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 185,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 7,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 2,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 19,243 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 34,601 shares.

Another recent and important AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “AllianceBernstein AUM gains 0.7% during July – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares to 31,260 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,255 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).