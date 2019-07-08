Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Market Value Declined While Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Stake; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Declined, Dearborn Partners Boosted Its Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is down 7.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein’s Nashville Move Adds to City’s Boom (Video); 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Says Goodbye New York, Hello Tennessee Tax-Haven (Video); 12/03/2018 AB REPORTS FEB. AUM OF $555B; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.1% Position in Nomad Foods; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein said to plan move of HQ to Nashville; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – $AB.PA EMA CHMP negative opinion for masitinib in #ALS

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 51.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 114,692 shares as the company's stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,719 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, up from 221,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 675,341 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated's (NYSE:LEG) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AB’s profit will be $53.20M for 13.49 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 14,506 shares to 249,077 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Investor AB – An Update – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019