Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed Its Holding; Electronic Arts Com (EA) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lifted Stake by $353,500 as Share Value Declined

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 31,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The hedge fund held 125,306 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 156,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 152,528 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein’s Nashville Move Adds to City’s Boom (Video); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.25. About 1.51M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr Csi Chi Internet (KWEB) by 310,000 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $69.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

