Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Its Holding by $1.92 Million; American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Decreased Position in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by $613,779 as Shares Declined

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe's Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc analyzed 5,631 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe's Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $82.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe's New Green Energy Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – Lowe's Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – Lowe's 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 05/03/2018 – RBA's Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman's Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe's; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down;

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 234,111 shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: Global asset management firm AllianceBernstein investing in $70M headquarters in Nashville…; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AB Science to present at two upcoming conferences in September 2019, the NewsMakers 2019 Healthcare conference and the H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AllianceBernstein goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AB Announces July 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AllianceBernstein AUM gains 0.7% during July – AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors reported 8,100 shares. Meritage Port holds 0.17% or 57,649 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 1.44 million shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.02% or 270,281 shares. 1.59M were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 5,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,000 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Blair William & Il reported 0% stake. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 185,100 shares. 9,960 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Advisory Rech owns 11,220 shares. Aviance Capital Llc accumulated 35,125 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co invested in 0.1% or 51,070 shares.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.82 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 64,186 shares to 232,777 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 36,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 17,632 shares. Bailard accumulated 2,764 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp invested in 1,535 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 903,999 shares or 0.28% of the stock. The Texas-based Natl Insurance Communications Tx has invested 0.74% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Magnetar Fincl Lc invested in 9,549 shares. Paragon Capital Management Lc reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry reported 3,172 shares. Welch & Forbes has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sib Limited Liability Company invested in 2.05% or 25,332 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation accumulated 690,306 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Glenmede Na reported 121,603 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 2,225 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 205,845 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).