AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.65 91.99M 2.34 12.87 State Street Corporation 55 -1.10 351.82M 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and State Street Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than State Street Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 321,868,439.47% 15.3% 15.3% State Street Corporation 643,063,425.33% 10.9% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. State Street Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and State Street Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 23.67%. Competitively State Street Corporation has an average target price of $62.33, with potential upside of 9.60%. Based on the data delivered earlier, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is looking more favorable than State Street Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats State Street Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.