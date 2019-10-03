AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.56 91.99M 2.34 12.87 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 18 0.37 261.23M 2.03 10.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 320,858,039.76% 15.3% 15.3% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,456,943,669.83% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 25.87% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with consensus target price of $36. Meanwhile, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 27.92%. The results provided earlier shows that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. appears more favorable than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 77.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.