AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.39 N/A 2.34 12.87 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Federated Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Federated Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Risk and Volatility

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Federated Investors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 33.19%. Federated Investors Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus target price and a -3.43% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is looking more favorable than Federated Investors Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. Comparatively, 3.4% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.