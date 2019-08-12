AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.36 N/A 2.34 12.87 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.83 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Cannae Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.48% and an $36 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Cannae Holdings Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.