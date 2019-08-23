AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.65 N/A 2.34 12.87 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.94 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 highlights AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is currently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and ATIF Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.