AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

As Asset Management businesses, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.24 N/A 2.39 12.10 Ares Management Corporation 24 5.38 N/A 0.27 95.63

Demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Ares Management Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ares Management Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is currently more affordable than Ares Management Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ares Management Corporation has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 18.07% upside potential. Ares Management Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a -2.00% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears more favorable than Ares Management Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 65.7% respectively. 4.75% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Ares Management Corporation.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.