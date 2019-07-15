AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Owens Corning Has 1.17 Sentiment

Owens Corning (OC) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 142 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 121 decreased and sold their positions in Owens Corning. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 97.31 million shares, down from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Owens Corning in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 88 Increased: 90 New Position: 52.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.02% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 19,243 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Oakworth Cap owns 0.01% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 1,500 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Co holds 537 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 34,601 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 165 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 2,512 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 185,199 shares. 15,475 were reported by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com. Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated accumulated 57,868 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 7,338 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.19% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 7,160 shares. North Star Mgmt has 1,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94M for 12.13 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Owens Corning for 1.05 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 3.21 million shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Llc has 3.74% invested in the company for 290,125 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.89% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.35 million shares.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.