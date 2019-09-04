AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Comparing side by side

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.02 N/A 2.34 12.87 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.45 N/A 2.26 13.87

Demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is currently more affordable than Westwood Holdings Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.92% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with average price target of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 10.43% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.