AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.65 N/A 2.34 12.87 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 29.92% upside potential and an average target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.