AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.59 91.99M 2.34 12.87 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 318,856,152.51% 15.3% 15.3% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 10 of the 10 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.