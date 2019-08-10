AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Contrasting side by side

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.66 N/A 2.34 12.87 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Scully Royalty Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is presently more expensive than Scully Royalty Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta means AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Scully Royalty Ltd. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 29.82% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.