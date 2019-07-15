AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.24 N/A 2.39 12.10 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.07% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with average target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.