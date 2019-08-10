AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Contrasting side by side

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.66 N/A 2.34 12.87 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential is 29.82% at a $36 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.