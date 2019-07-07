AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparison side by side

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.14 N/A 2.39 12.10 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.68 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.86% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with average target price of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 21.27%. Insiders owned roughly 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.