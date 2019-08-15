AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Comparison side by side

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.19 N/A 2.34 12.87 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.20 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, with potential upside of 35.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.