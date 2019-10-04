AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Comparing side by side

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.56 91.99M 2.34 12.87 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.85 13.88

In table 1 we can see AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 320,858,039.76% 15.3% 15.3% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.87% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with consensus target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.