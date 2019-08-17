AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) Contrasting side by side

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.39 N/A 2.34 12.87 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.20 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential is 33.19% at a $36 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.