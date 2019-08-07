AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.30% 15.30% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. N/A 29 12.87 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

$36 is the consensus target price of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., with a potential upside of 28.89%. The rivals have a potential upside of 133.44%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has weaker performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.