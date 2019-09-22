AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.28 N/A 2.34 12.87 Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58

In table 1 we can see AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Evercore Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evercore Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Evercore Inc. on the other hand, has 1.95 beta which makes it 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has an average price target of $36, and a 22.62% upside potential. Competitively Evercore Inc. has an average price target of $89, with potential upside of 5.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. looks more robust than Evercore Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.7% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.