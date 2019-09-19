AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) Comparison side by side

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.33 N/A 2.34 12.87 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.33 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Central Securities Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus price target of $36, and a 22.12% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 11.87% respectively. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Central Securities Corp.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.