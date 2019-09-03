AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Contrasting side by side

Since AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.87 N/A 2.34 12.87 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 114.43 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.