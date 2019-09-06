AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.01 N/A 2.34 12.87 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.97 N/A 0.27 108.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Ares Management Corporation. Ares Management Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ares Management Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ares Management Corporation is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has an average price target of $36, and a 25.65% upside potential. On the other hand, Ares Management Corporation’s potential upside is 3.64% and its average price target is $31. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. seems more appealing than Ares Management Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Ares Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 66.9%. Insiders owned 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Ares Management Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.