AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.19 N/A 2.34 12.87 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 23 0.98 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus price target of $36, and a 35.80% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 31.7% respectively. About 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 10.43% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.