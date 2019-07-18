AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.24 N/A 2.39 12.10 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, with potential upside of 18.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.