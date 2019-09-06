AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and 23135 (:) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and 23135 (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.19 N/A 2.34 12.87 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and 23135’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and 23135 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 23135 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s average price target while its potential upside is 23.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and 23135 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 44.99%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.95% of 23135 shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors 23135.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.