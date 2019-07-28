Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) to pay $0.54 on Aug 14, 2019; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

Among 2 analysts covering National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Bank of Canada had 2 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. See National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) latest ratings:

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $64 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $67 Maintain

Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) is expected to pay $0.54 on Aug 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.54 dividend. Alliance Resource Partners LP’s current price of $17.13 translates into 3.15% yield. Alliance Resource Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 653,791 shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Bokf Na holds 1% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 2.05 million shares. Wexford Capital L P accumulated 61,987 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 2,660 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 9,909 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 48,394 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 81,380 shares. 575,573 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 5.05M shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company accumulated 0.09% or 3.47 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company owns 45,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It has a 4.9 P/E ratio. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 845,024 shares traded. National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

