Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

This is a contrast between Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 19 1.05 N/A 3.77 4.90 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.36 N/A 1.00 5.45

Demonstrates Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and SRC Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. SRC Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of SRC Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and SRC Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 38.6% 20.8% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. SRC Energy Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, SRC Energy Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SRC Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.8% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares and 0% of SRC Energy Inc. shares. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 29.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of SRC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. -0.7% -1.55% -3.9% -5.58% 2.56% 6.46% SRC Energy Inc. -6.35% -14.02% 30.31% -26.61% -54.35% 16.17%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has weaker performance than SRC Energy Inc.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 10 factors SRC Energy Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.