Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 16 -0.63 86.55M 3.77 4.65 Lithium Americas Corp. 3 0.00 54.06M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 555,163,566.39% 28.9% 15.6% Lithium Americas Corp. 1,655,692,015.56% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Lithium Americas Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Lithium Americas Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.66% and an $22 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Lithium Americas Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 16.48% respectively. About 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.97% are Lithium Americas Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. was less bullish than Lithium Americas Corp.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Lithium Americas Corp.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.