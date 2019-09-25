Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Since Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.99 N/A 3.77 4.65 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.06 N/A 1.93 8.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP. CONSOL Coal Resources LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alliance Resource Partners L.P. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CONSOL Coal Resources LP on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CONSOL Coal Resources LP are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 38.19%. On the other hand, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s potential upside is 22.51% and its consensus target price is $16. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 39.4% respectively. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 28.2%. Comparatively, 32.8% are CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. had bullish trend while CONSOL Coal Resources LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats CONSOL Coal Resources LP.