Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Contrasting side by side

Since Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.98 N/A 3.77 4.65 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 38.98% at a $22 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 4.56%. About 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.