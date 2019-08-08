Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Comparison side by side

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|19
|1.02
|N/A
|3.77
|4.65
|Taseko Mines Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Taseko Mines Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Taseko Mines Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|28.9%
|15.6%
|Taseko Mines Limited
|0.00%
|-7.2%
|-2.6%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.98 beta means Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s volatility is 2.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Taseko Mines Limited has a 2.85 beta which is 185.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Its rival Taseko Mines Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Taseko Mines Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.5% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares and 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited shares. 28.2% are Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Taseko Mines Limited has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0.81%
|3.06%
|-8.22%
|-10.33%
|-10.56%
|1.1%
|Taseko Mines Limited
|-4.28%
|-12.64%
|-33.17%
|-16.56%
|-48.54%
|-2.09%
For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 1.1% stronger performance while Taseko Mines Limited has -2.09% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Taseko Mines Limited.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
