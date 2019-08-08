Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Comparison side by side

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 19 1.02 N/A 3.77 4.65 Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Taseko Mines Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Taseko Mines Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s volatility is 2.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Taseko Mines Limited has a 2.85 beta which is 185.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Its rival Taseko Mines Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Taseko Mines Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares and 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited shares. 28.2% are Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Taseko Mines Limited has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 1.1% stronger performance while Taseko Mines Limited has -2.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Taseko Mines Limited.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.