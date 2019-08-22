Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.94 N/A 3.77 4.65 Rio Tinto Group 58 1.98 N/A 7.91 7.22

Table 1 demonstrates Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Rio Tinto Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rio Tinto Group is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Resource Partners L.P. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Rio Tinto Group, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rio Tinto Group’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Rio Tinto Group has 1.9 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rio Tinto Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Rio Tinto Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Rio Tinto Group 0 0 1 3.00

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.45% and an $22 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Rio Tinto Group is $65, which is potential 34.08% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. seems more appealing than Rio Tinto Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Rio Tinto Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 9.2%. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 28.2%. Competitively, Rio Tinto Group has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Rio Tinto Group

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats on 11 of the 12 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.