Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|18
|0.97
|N/A
|3.77
|4.65
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Maverix Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|28.9%
|15.6%
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Maverix Metals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a 40.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.5% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares and 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares. About 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0.81%
|3.06%
|-8.22%
|-10.33%
|-10.56%
|1.1%
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. was less bullish than Maverix Metals Inc.
Summary
Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Maverix Metals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
