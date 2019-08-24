Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.97 N/A 3.77 4.65 Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Maverix Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Maverix Metals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Maverix Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a 40.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares and 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares. About 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. was less bullish than Maverix Metals Inc.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Maverix Metals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.