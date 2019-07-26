Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 19 1.07 N/A 3.77 4.90 China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and China Natural Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 38.6% 20.8% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. China Natural Resources Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.33 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and China Natural Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 0.1%. 29.1% are Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. -0.7% -1.55% -3.9% -5.58% 2.56% 6.46% China Natural Resources Inc. -1.62% 3.55% 1.64% -9.79% -11% 3.52%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has stronger performance than China Natural Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats China Natural Resources Inc.