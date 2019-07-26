Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|19
|1.07
|N/A
|3.77
|4.90
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and China Natural Resources Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|38.6%
|20.8%
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.98 beta means Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. China Natural Resources Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.33 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and China Natural Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 0.1%. 29.1% are Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|-0.7%
|-1.55%
|-3.9%
|-5.58%
|2.56%
|6.46%
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|-1.62%
|3.55%
|1.64%
|-9.79%
|-11%
|3.52%
For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has stronger performance than China Natural Resources Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats China Natural Resources Inc.
