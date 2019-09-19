Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.97 N/A 3.77 4.65 Cameco Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34

Demonstrates Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Cameco Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cameco Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is currently more affordable than Cameco Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Cameco Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cameco Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Cameco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Cameco Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Cameco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Cameco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.13% for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. with consensus target price of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares and 70.1% of Cameco Corporation shares. About 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cameco Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 1.1% stronger performance while Cameco Corporation has -19.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Cameco Corporation.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.