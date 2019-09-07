Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Position; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increases Stake in Tableau Software (DATA)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 216,849 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 billion, down from 219,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Alliance Resource Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 183,420 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 159420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 23,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 23,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 41,822 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 164,090 shares. Cetera accumulated 0.01% or 9,909 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 2,468 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 445,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank holds 4,751 shares. 51,519 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. 4.34 million are owned by Energ Income Prtn Llc. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 147 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 11,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Stifel Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Com holds 3.47M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $66.77M for 7.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value by 1,426 shares to 14,027 shares, valued at $845.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited accumulated 1,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 10,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 121,435 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited has invested 0.21% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ameriprise Fincl reported 6,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 466,120 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 237,051 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 271 were accumulated by Carroll Assoc. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,531 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 0% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 12,506 shares. 2,331 are owned by Freestone Holding.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Adr (NYSE:SKM) by 220,221 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $67.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,052 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).