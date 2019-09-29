Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; Wabco Holdings (WBC) Position Held by Price Michael F

Price Michael F increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 43,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24 million, up from 79,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 247,987 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 187,293 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australia’s Westpac faces fee-for-no-service lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WABCO Shareholders Approve $7 Billion Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,200 shares to 242,500 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Commerce, a California-based fund reported 1,215 shares. 2,432 are owned by Raymond James Financial Svcs. 2,000 were reported by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 5,804 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 34,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 4,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wesbanco Bankshares reported 3,600 shares stake. Nuance Ltd holds 1.14M shares or 6.38% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.62% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Hm Payson & Company stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fil Ltd invested 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 22,580 are owned by Sei Invs Co.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $66.77M for 7.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $86,335 activity.

More notable recent Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliance Resource Partners: Coal On The Way Out, But 14% Yield Isn’t Going Anywhere – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increased Coal Sales Volumes, Revenues, Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA; Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.52 Per Unit; and Increases Guidance – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Resource Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 06, 2019.