Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Lifted Stake by $502,416; Equinix (EQIX) Stake Maintained by Grs Advisors Llc

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 15,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 31,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.23M, up from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 187,293 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 123,890 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $76.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 145,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ARLP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 15.57% less from 28.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 300 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 51,519 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 4,640 shares. Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Next Grp accumulated 0.01% or 3,507 shares. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 216,200 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd reported 81,380 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc owns 15,241 shares. Focused Wealth has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Susquehanna Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 117,029 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 13,760 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 29,276 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Co reported 389,237 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity.

