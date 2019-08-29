Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position Lifted by Wexford Capital Lp; Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stake by $2.06 Million

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 21,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 61,987 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 153,722 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87M, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 737,082 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 510,847 are owned by Knott David M. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 498,844 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 21,364 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,182 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,109 shares. Consonance Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 17.88M shares or 5.75% of the stock. Prudential Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Mangrove Partners holds 2.36% or 3.46 million shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt owns 233,794 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Principal Finance Gp invested in 0% or 12,997 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 500 shares. 39,532 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 165,000 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares to 246,900 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 82,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mgmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Whittier Tru Company holds 0% or 2,956 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 3.47M shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt reported 11,900 shares. Cetera Advisors holds 0.01% or 9,909 shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 21,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.03% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has 25,670 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.31% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 51,973 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 13,760 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 1.54M shares. Mirae Asset holds 0% or 11,376 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability stated it has 216,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrust National Bank Na has 0.09% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 17,188 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 130,879 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $119.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 304,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

