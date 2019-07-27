Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holding Upped by Wexford Capital Lp; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 54,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 228,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – COMSTOCK METALS LTD CSL.V -STEVEN H. GOLDMAN AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over […]; 08/04/2018 – Goldman CEO’s deputy can’t stop, won’t stop spinning records; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 21,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,987 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 653,791 shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c

