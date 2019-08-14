Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holding Held by Wexford Capital Lp; Gideon Capital Advisors Stake in Ptc (PTC) Boosted by $708,400

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 17,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 847,196 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 21,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 61,987 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 706,721 shares traded or 52.21% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Lc. Mirae Asset Invests holds 2,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 253 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,725 shares. Artisan Partners LP stated it has 247,232 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Management LP holds 0.86% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 696,714 shares. Shell Asset invested in 4,142 shares. Axa invested in 1.83 million shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 14,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 8,006 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 68,995 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 304,523 shares or 4.9% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 76,664 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 317,840 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC Named Product Leader in PLM for Digital Transformation in Discrete Manufacturing by Frost & Sullivan – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC Announces LiveWorx 2020 Call for Papers: Open Through September 19 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13,212 shares to 2,509 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,466 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 65,388 shares to 382,533 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,385 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).